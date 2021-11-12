Elon Musk reveals 'worst person' he's ever worked with who 'came close to killing Tesla'

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk slammed the company’s co-founder Martin Eberhard on Twitter Friday calling him the "worst person" he’s ever worked with and accusing him of almost "killing Tesla."

"Founding story of Tesla as portrayed by Eberhard is patently false," Musk tweeted Friday. "I wish I had never met him. Eberhard is by far the worst person I’ve ever worked with in my entire career. Given how many people I’ve worked with over the years, that’s really saying something."

In another tweet, Musk said that Eberhard’s management style almost sunk the company.

"He came damn close to killing Tesla through a combination of bad management decisions, driving out talented people, bad engineering, major blunders in supply chain & an elaborate deception about the true cost & schedule of the Tesla Roadster," Musk said.

Eberhard left Tesla in 2007 and Musk said that was due to the board being presented with evidence of deception and fraud.

"Once the board was presented with the evidence of Eberhard’s deception/fraud & the dire state of the company, all board members, including those he appointed, voted unanimously to fire him in August 2007," Musk tweeted.

Eberhard and Musk have been at odds ever since Eberhard’s 2007 departure over who should be labeled as "founder" of the company and Eberhard went so far as to file a lawsuit for slander against Musk following his departure from the company.

The defamation suit was later settled out of court and five individuals, including Eberhard and Musk, were ultimately given permission to call themselves co-founders of the company.

Musk added on Twitter that he is considering putting together a "Hardcore History" type podcast to explain what happened at Tesla in the early years.

Eberhard told FOX Business in a statement Friday night, "Nothing quite like having the richest man in the world attacking you."