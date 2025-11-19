Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

Elon Musk returns to White House for bin Salman dinner after ending Trump feud

Billionaire's rare visit comes months after exchanging barbs with Trump on social media

Billionaire Elon Musk returned to the White House Tuesday for a black-tie dinner with President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Musk joined several tech titans, finance and investment leaders, energy executives and sports icons in the East Room for the lavish event.

The dinner marked a rare visit to the White House for Musk following his public split with Trump in June over his position on the "big, beautiful bill."

The former special government employee, who served in an advisory role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), argued the bill would add trillions to an already ballooning U.S. national debt and could undermine DOGE’s work of cutting government spending.

Elon Musk listens attentively during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on May 30, 2025. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk exchanged barbs with the president on social media in the weeks after the fallout, with the Tesla CEO writing on X that Trump would have lost the 2024 election had it not been for his support. 

"Dems would control the House and Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," he wrote. "Such ingratitude."

Trump in turn threatened at one point to cut Musk’s government contracts. He later said he wants the SpaceX CEO and his companies to "THRIVE." 

"The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in July.

Musk previously met with bin Salman in May on the sidelines of the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh.

Tesla held a launch event in April at the Bujairi Terrace, marking its entry into the Saudi market. 

Elon Musk walks out of a meeting venue in Riyadh.

Elon Musk leaves after a bilateral meeting in Riyadh on May 13, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The event showcased Tesla’s lineup and its vision for a sustainable, technology-driven future — from solar energy and electric vehicles to the autonomous Cybercab and humanoid robot Optimus.