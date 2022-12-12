Elon Musk should relocate Twitter to Florida where it is 'welcome': Rep. Giménez

EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep. Carlos Giménez is urging new Twitter CEO Elon Musk to relocate his company from San Francisco, which he argues is "hostile" to free speech, to Miami-Dade, Florida, where he plans to welcome Twitter to the community with "open arms."

"As a Member of Congress, it has come to my attention how the City of San Francisco has recently weaponized its public resources to unfairly target your new company, Twitter," Giménez wrote in a letter to Musk first obtained by FOX Business. "For years, we have witnessed the steady decline of the City of San Francisco, from an innovation and tech hub, to a city that is openly hostile to diversity of thought and intolerant to those who refuse to conform to the leftist dystopia that has been established there."

"We want to encourage you to explore our Free State of Florida and make the move to relocate Twitter to Miami-Dade County," the congressman and former Mayor of Miami-Dade County said.

Giménez touted the growing Miami-Dade's "technology hub," laws that protect intellectual property and other incentives for companies as factors that would benefit the company if it moves its headquarters.

"We do not defund the police," Giménez added. "In fact, Florida has increased salaries and offered record bonuses to our first responders and law enforcement officers."

"Above all, in Florida and particularly in Miami-Dade County, we value diversity of thought. As the only currently-serving Republican Cuban-born Member of Congress, I understand just how important that is. My family, like far too many in my community, lost our homeland to a brutal, Communist dictatorship. We value freedom, we value hard work, and the people of Miami-Dade will welcome Twitter to our community with open arms," the letter said.

A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the letter.

Musk recently fumed at San Francisco Mayor London Breed after the city opened an investigation into the company’s headquarters. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is launching an investigation into Twitter over reports the tech company has converted several office rooms into bedrooms for employees, according to KQED Supervising Senior Editor Ted Goldberg.

"So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?" Musk wrote on Twitter last week.

The letter to Musk also comes as the fifth installment of the "Twitter Files" was released Monday, detailing the debate within the company that led to former President Trump being permanently banned from the platform.