Elon Musk hits New Mexico Governor Grisham on gun order: 'Next-level illegal'

X owner Elon Musk is criticizing New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after she temporarily suspended open and concealed carry across Albuquerque and the surrounding Bernalillo County for at least 30 days.

On Thursday, Grisham said she needed to respond to recent gun-related deaths in the area. The suspension of open and concealed carry was classified as an emergency public health order .



"When New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game — when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn — something is very wrong," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk said Grisham's actions were illegal.

"At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal," Musk said. "How soon can this person be removed from office?"

People who violate the order could face civil penalties and a possible fine of up to $5,000, according to the governor's spokeswoman Caroline Sweeney.

Grisham said state police would be responsible for enforcing the order.

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said after the order was issued that he has concerns.

"While I understand and appreciate the urgency, the temporary ban challenges the foundation of our constitution, which I swore an oath to uphold," Allen said. "I am wary of placing my deputies in positions that could lead to civil liability conflicts, as well as the potential risks posed by prohibiting law-abiding citizens from their constitutional right to self-defense."

Republican state Reps. Stefani Lord and John Block announced on Saturday they are calling for Grisham to be impeached.

"I am calling on counsel to begin the impeachment process against Governor Grisham," Lord said. "This is an abhorrent attempt at imposing a radical, progressive agenda on an unwilling populous. Rather than addressing crime at its core, Governor Grisham is restricting the rights of law-abiding gun owners. Even Grisham believes this emergency order won’t prohibit criminals from carrying or using weapons; a basic admission that this will only put New Mexicans in danger as they won’t be able to defend themselves from violent crime."