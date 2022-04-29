Elon Musk calls for 'less hate and more love,' jabs at far left, right

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called for "less hate and more love" after taking a jab at the far left and right wings of American politics.

"The far left hates everyone, themselves included! But I'm no fan of the right either," Musk tweeted Friday morning. "Let’s have less hate and more love."

ELON MUSK SELLS $4B IN TESLA STOCK, ANNOUNCES NO FURTHER SALES PLANNED

Musk, who has previously described himself as a "registered independent" and "politically moderate," recently shared a meme about polarization in American politics , suggesting that his views haven't changed but that the left has become more extreme.

The meme diagrams his shift from center-left in 2008 to center-right in 2021 along the political spectrum in the United States. In the meme Musk tweeted, the center and right remain stationary, while the political left keeps moving farther from the center over the years.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The tweets come as the billionaire and self-described "free speech absolutist" recently entered an agreement to acquire Twitter and take the social media giant private at $54.20 per share. The $44 billion deal for Twitter is expected to close in 2022, subject to the approval of its stockholders, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 49.65 +0.50 +1.02%

Musk has referred to free speech as "the bedrock of a functioning democracy" and previously questioned whether Twitter rigorously adheres to free speech principles. He views Twitter as "the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated" and has expressed interest in open sourcing its algorithm and cracking down on spambots to improve its transparency and user experience.

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2022, Twitter has 229 million monetizable daily active users, including 39.6 million daily active users in the U.S. and 189.4 million internationally.