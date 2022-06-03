Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk endorses Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso: 'He's awesome'

The endorsement is one of the first from Musk since his freshly energized participation in politics.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has endorsed Democratic candidate for mayor of Los Angeles Rick Caruso.

Musk made the formal endorsement Friday in a series of social media posts in which he talked about his own views of politics and government.

"Los Angeles is fortunate to have someone like Rick Caruso running for mayor. He’s awesome," Musk wrote Friday on Twitter.

The unprompted message was notable as one of the first formal endorsements Musk has made since his surge into political discourse. Since announcing his intentions to buy Twitter, Musk has become more vocally in support of the Republican Party, openly hostile to Democrats, and more opinionated on issues than ever before. 

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso tours Grand Central Market.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It is rare for me to endorse political candidates," Musk continued on social media. "My political leanings are moderate, so neither fully Republican nor Democrat, which I am confident is the case for most Americans. Executive competence is super underrated in politics – we should care about that a lot more!"

Caruso, while running as a Democrat, was a registered Republican just three years ago. This has caused many Californians to wonder if Caruso's politics have actually changed or if the new party was a simple necessity to stand a chance in the aggressively liberal state.

Additionally, Caruso is a billionaire business leader with 

Rick Caruso, mayoral candidate for Los Angeles, speak in an interview

Rick Caruso, mayoral candidate for Los Angeles, speaks during an interview in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last Friday, the eccentric billionaire, Tesla CEO and possible future owner of Twitter constructed a Twitter poll asking his 95.3 million followers whether they trust billionaires or politicians less.

Musk’s tweet read, "Who do you trust less? Real question." He provided the options of either "Politicians" or "Billionaires." As of Friday afternoon, the poll had amassed over 3 million votes, and 75.7% of participants selected "Politicians" as who they trust less, while 24.3% selected "Billionaires."