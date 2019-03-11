Kennedy: Elizabeth Warren's plan to break up big tech may hurt consumers

Elizabeth Warren has too much competition in the presidential contest so she has to be Mrs Anti-Competition in order to make a dent in the dense field. First there was the botched dna test that showed she was whiter than Richie Cunningham's buttock, then her tractionless and unconstitutional wealth tax.

And now she wants to arbitrarily break up big tech companies because they're successful and give consumers what they want. Which is apparently some sort of crisis, because although she makes the case that Facebook, Google and Amazon are really good at what they do, somehow the state has to force them to do something different.

In a sea of vague platitudes and the noncommital Bidens and Hillaries, at least luscious Liz puts some thought into her assbackward talking points and is the only candidate to broadcast, in detail, her bad ideas.

I have a horrible sense of direction. Waze keeps me from getting lost and has revolutionized my driving, making me safer and more effective on the open road.

Amazon lets me order organic vegetable shortening for cupcake frosting and U.K. Cadbury eggs for easter baskets all while I'm waiting on the subway platform.

Facebook just sucks and I haven't been on it in years, kids think it's dumb and old fashioned, and with all their bad press the market will probably pop that unattractive tech zit.

But somehow lugubrious Liz is mad at all of them and wants to use an arbitrary regulatory crowbar to forcefully separate the conjoined giants, which in no way guarantees consumers will be better served or products and services will improve through the digital circumcision.

The idea that just because something is "big" and "effective" doesn't give the government the moral authority to dismantle what it doesn't understand. Plus, tech is so fickle and fast moving who's to say there won't be new mechanisms for acquisition and operation in 4-5 years that will allow these and whatever sprouts in their place to dominate and grow in new ways?

I don't trust Senator Warren and her team of lawyers to make my life better through their whims and fear. These giants may be imperfect, but a terrified busybody could easily play favorites and pick losers which will ultimately hurt the consumer.