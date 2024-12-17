Elizabeth Warren wants answers from Trump over Elon Musk 'conflicts of interest'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is pursuing answers from President-elect Donald Trump on what ethical standards billionaire Elon Musk is being held to during the transition process.

In a letter to Trump, Warren said Musk needs to "resolve his conflicts of interest if he wishes to continue serving as a top adviser to you and your transition team."

Musk is a highly successful businessman, known for ventures such as Tesla, SpaceX and X. Additionally, he is co-leading a newly proposed advisory board tasked with eliminating government waste when Trump takes office.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will also lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Mr. Musk’s substantial private interests present a massive conflict of interest with the role he has taken on as your ‘unofficial co-president,’" Warren wrote, pointing out that some of his companies have government contracts or receive "indirect government support."

In a statement responding to Warren, Trump transition team spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital, "President Trump has assembled the most impressive and qualified team of innovators, entrepreneurs, and geniuses to advise and staff our government. Pocahontas can play political games and send toothless letters, but the Trump-Vance transition will continue to be held to the highest ethical and legal standards possible—a standard unfamiliar to a career politician whose societal impact is 1/1024th of Elon Musk’s."

In Warren's letter, the senator added, "As a member of the transition team, Mr. Musk is not a federal employee, but the conflicts he faces are enormous and the need for him to be subject to similar ethics standards is obvious."

In light of this, the Massachusetts Democrat asked Trump to provide answers to a slate of questions, including which ethics standards Musk is being held to and whether his transition team ethics standards apply to him.

"Putting Mr. Musk in a position to influence billions of dollars of government contracts and regulatory enforcement without a stringent conflict of interest agreement in place is an invitation for corruption on a scale not seen in our lifetimes," Warren wrote.

She gave the transition team just a week from Monday evening to respond to the letter.

Representatives for Musk did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.