Elizabeth Warren jail time proposal for CEOs would radically change the law: Judge Napolitano

A proposal from 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would make it a federal crime for corporate executives to negligently permit or fail to prevent violations of the law at their company.

Continue Reading Below

“There’s no precedent for that in American law. It would radically change law,” Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” Monday.

Warren’s Corporate Executive Accountability Act would impose a year in prison for an executive first time offender and three years for repeat offenders. Companies that generate over $1 billion in annual revenue would be subject to the penalty under the legislative plan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Napolitano said it’s no surprise that the Massachusetts senator would propose a bill that would make CEO’s liable for prosecution on the grounds of simple negligence.

Advertisement

“This would be a radical departure from the very basic requirement that crime is harm intentionally caused,” he said. “She wants to make it a criminal act for a corporate executive to commit an act of negligence.”