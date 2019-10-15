Warren would ban candidates from accepting corporate PAC money

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren released a plan to keep "big money" out of politics and promised not to accept more than $200 from big tech and other executives on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

"I'm not going to take any contributions over $200 from executives at big tech companies, big banks, private equity firms, or hedge funds," Warren wrote in her plan. "My campaign is and will continue to be a grassroots campaign - funded by working people chipping in a few bucks here or there."

The plan includes banning federal candidates from accepting corporate PAC money.

She also challenged her fellow 2020 candidates to join her in disclosing more information about fundraisers where they may rub shoulders with high-powered donors.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"That's why I'm also calling on every candidate in this race to disclose any donor or fundraiser who has a special title on their campaign, including national and regional finance committee members and bundler designations, and to disclose the dates and locations of their fundraising events and the names of every person who appears on a host committee on invitations tied to those events," Warren wrote in her plan.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Massachusetts senator also pledged during an interview with CBS News last week to forego big money fundraisers if she nabs the nomination next year — a reversal from her previous stance.