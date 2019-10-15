Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money in Politics

Warren would ban candidates from accepting corporate PAC money

By FOXBusiness
close
'Media Buzz' host Howard Kurtz discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren's ongoing battle with Facebook advertising.video

Warren tweets Facebook ad with false claims

'Media Buzz' host Howard Kurtz discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren's ongoing battle with Facebook advertising.

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren released a plan to keep "big money" out of politics and promised not to accept more than $200 from big tech and other executives on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

"I'm not going to take any contributions over $200 from executives at big tech companies, big banks, private equity firms, or hedge funds," Warren wrote in her plan. "My campaign is and will continue to be a grassroots campaign - funded by working people chipping in a few bucks here or there."

The plan includes banning federal candidates from accepting corporate PAC money.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participates in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

She also challenged her fellow 2020 candidates to join her in disclosing more information about fundraisers where they may rub shoulders with high-powered donors.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

WARREN RELEASES PLAN TO BENEFIT UNIONS, ELIMINATE 'RIGHT-TO-WORK' STATES
ELIZABETH WARREN SAYS SHE'LL REJECT BIG FUNDRAISING EVENTS IF NOMINATED

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"That's why I'm also calling on every candidate in this race to disclose any donor or fundraiser who has a special title on their campaign, including national and regional finance committee members and bundler designations, and to disclose the dates and locations of their fundraising events and the names of every person who appears on a host committee on invitations tied to those events," Warren wrote in her plan.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Massachusetts senator also pledged during an interview with CBS News last week to forego big money fundraisers if she nabs the nomination next year — a reversal from her previous stance.