Herschel Walker’s son frustrated Democrats ‘worship’ BLM movement

The son of former NFL star Herschel Walker and an outspoken supporter of President Trump slammed the left for supporting Black Lives Matter amid riots and violence in major cities in recent months.

"I think the left is brilliant with language. Black Lives Matter, of course, is a great name but what they actually do, they don't actually accomplish anything for Black America," Christian Walker told "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

"They're extremely violent. They destroy minority communities. What have they done? They haven't helped low-income communities, they actually destroyed many minority-owned businesses ... even on my street in Los Angeles," he said.

"It's very frustrating that many Democrats and people on the left fall down and worship Black Lives Matter simply because it has a good name. Their actions are abhorrent. They're not doing anything for Black Americans and they're actually helping to destroy the country," Walker added.

Pointing out hypocrisy on the left, Walker tweeted that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the "first working mom with SEVEN kids" on the bench, sworn in by a "BLACK justice... but the party of radical feminism and 'black lives matter' (AKA democrats) are mad about it. DEMS ARE FRAUDS."

He predicts Trump will pick up more support from Blacks and minorities communities because of his policies, like the First Step Act and the president's $500 billion "Platinum Plan" for Black communities.

"I think we're going to see a large amount of Black Americans come out for Trump," Walker said. "I think we're going to see a large amount of Americans come out for Trump who maybe feel a bit scared to vocalize outside of the voting booth."

Walker's father spoke at the Republican National Convention in August, where he said he developed a “deep, personal friendship” with Trump dating back to 1984 when the president purchased the New Jersey Generals of the now-defunct United States Football League.

“People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump,” Walker said.

