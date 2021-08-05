Federal agency offering employers unconscious bias, diversity workshop

The federal agency responsible for enforcing employment discrimination laws is providing employers with a workshop focused on unconscious bias, microaggressions and other concepts.

Titled "Understanding Unconscious Bias in the Workplace," the workshop will begin on Aug. 24 as part of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) Training Institute.

"This first workshop will discuss how bias happens in the workplace, the different types of biases, microaggressions, and provide best practices for employers to reduce unconscious bias in the workplace," reads a Wednesday press release from the agency.

"It is geared toward attorneys, mediators, human resource personnel, union officials and equal employment opportunity (EEO) professionals in the private and public sectors, along with other interested parties."

While it's unclear what exactly the training will entail, Wednesday's news signaled the Biden administration's continual interest in promoting ideas associated with critical race theory or "anti-racist" curriculum.

Katrina Grider, associate director of curriculum, education, and training for the EEOC, touted the type of training in the workshop as "vital" to the current workforce.

"In today’s society, it is vital for employers to understand the importance of [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] training and program implementation, and the profound impact it can have on the entire workforce," said Grider. "The EEOC is pleased to develop and offer this important education to the employer community."

James Lindsay, a leading CRT opponent who founded New Discourses, told FOX Business: "It's just another way to defraud citizens under the pleasant-sounding banner of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,’ which doesn't work except if your goal is to polarize institutions and Sovietize them."