'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson on Trump: 'I'm not that fired up' to protest

Phil Robertson, the 71-year-old best known for his role at the epicenter of the reality television show “Duck Dynasty,” criticized Americans who have continued to protest President Donald Trump since the incendiary 2016 presidential election.

“I’ve never seen anything rise to the level yet that I need to protest it,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney during an interview on “Varney & Co.” “I’m just listening and looking, I’m like, ‘No I’m not getting out in the street with a sign over my head.’ I’m not that fired up about it.”

The reality show, broadcast for five years by A&E, focuses on a Christian family -- the Robertsons -- based in rural Louisiana, who catapulted into millions of dollars after inventing duck-hunting merchandise.

Phil Robertson, the family patriarch, went on to launch his own television series after “Duck Dynasty” ended, called “Into the Woods with Phil.” It’s branded as a unfettered glimpse into the lifestyle of a conservative family. During the airing of “Duck Dynasty,” Robertson was briefly suspended by the network for comments he made during an interview with GQ that were thought to be anti-LGBTQ.

So far, Robertson has said he supports Trump and the policies that his administration has passed since he took office in January. One of the major policy pushes currently underway is tax reform, which the president has said would primarily benefit the middle class and corporations.

“He is the President of the United States. The people have spoken. I’ve looked at his policies. I just don’t have a big beef with it,” he said.