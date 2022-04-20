Dr. Oz rips Biden’s policies as inflation rages forward

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz torched Biden’s policies and argued that people "are angry," as "inflation rates rage forward."

"People here are really angry," Oz said on "Varney & Co.," Wednesday. "They're saying, my goodness, we're not able to make money to make ends meet."

Oz’s comments come on the heels of former President Trump endorsing the celebrity doctor in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary race. Oz expressed he’s "proud" to be in this position and believes he will "do well," running in the Keystone State.

"There [are] a lot of voters who are animated in part by what happened when they contrast Joe Biden's performance to President Trump's performance… if you, interestingly, look at and compare them in an energy state like Pennsylvania, people here are really angry" he remarked.

The celebrity doctor continued to say that he doesn’t agree with Biden’s energy policies and believes that the inflation surge is caused by America not being "energy independent," making it difficult to "help our allies overseas."

"We can't harvest natural gas under our feet that we know would make this country energy independent, even dominant," Oz noted.

Earlier this month, a tweet from Trump’s spokesperson stated that "President Donald J. Trump announced his endorsement of Dr. Oz."

Oz said he reached out to the former president for his support for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

"Every candidate for the Senate in Pennsylvania went to President Trump," Oz explained. "All of us were evaluated by him carefully, and he chose me… I'll quote him, he said I was ‘smart, tough and will never let us down.’"

He said he will take a "tough stance" on campaign issues such as health, energy, and economic policies.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia announced indoor mask mandates are returning to the city. Oz said "folks are livid," and that the "hypocrisy is so thick you can cut through it."

In addition, Oz continued to rip Biden’s energy policies and said the "Green New Deal is a lie." He believes the proposal "cannot happen in the way it’s described in the timeline articulated."

"America's gotten cleaner and protected our environment because we have natural gas. Let’s not hide from that scientific reality," he emphasized.

Oz vowed to "fight back" and use his voice to articulate against left-wing policies in his campaign.