Trump, RNC raised $105M in second quarter, outpacing Obama

President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee said on Tuesday that they fundraised a combined $105 million during the second quarter of this year.

That far outpaces the amount raised by former President Barack Obama during the equivalent time frame of his re-election efforts, according to the New York Times, which first reported the news. in 2011, during the same period, Obama nabbed about $47 million in donations, while the Democratic National Committee brought in $38 million, according to the Times.

The money accrued by Trump’s re-election campaign and the RNC -- the organizations have a combined $100 million on hand, or $56 million and $44 million, respectively -- will likely be poured into advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of the 2020 presidential election. In total, Trump and his committees raised $54 million, while the RNC raised $51 million.

Trump’s fundraising approach is starkly different than it was in 2015, when he promised voters to use his own money to finance his campaign.

"Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump," said Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager.

Already, Trump’s spending on Facebook and Google advertisements has far outnumbered that of the entire 2020 Democratic field combined, according to data from Facebook and Google’s political ad transparency report which was updated by Bully Pulpit Interactive in May.

The cash-strapped Democratic National Committee, meanwhile, is spending more than its raising ahead of the presidential election; by the end of April, the DNC had collected contributions of $24.4 million, but spent $28.4 million. (In part, it’s because donors are giving their money to the 24 Democratic presidential candidates, some of whom accrued hefty donations in the first three months of fundraising, rather than the DNC.).

All candidates must report their second quarter numbers to the Federal Election Commission by July 15.