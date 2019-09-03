Trump responds to 'incompetent' London mayor: 'Stay out of our business!'

President Donald Trump defended his love of golf on Tuesday after London Mayor Sadiq Khan blasted the president on Sunday for spending too much time on the golf course as Hurricane Dorian approached the U.S.

"The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii," Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Khan should focus on 'knife crime,' which is totally out of control in London. People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!" Trump continued.

Trump's insults come after the mayor of London made fun of the president for canceling a trip to Poland to commemorate the start of World War II only to deal with emergency response to Hurricane Dorian "on the golf course," Khan said.

Khan and Trump have butted heads since the president took office. Trump said Thursday that he would send Vice President Mike Pence to Warsaw so he could stay in the U.S. to respond to Hurricane Dorian.

Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor said that he has been in close contact with Trump as Hurricane Dorian heads for the Southeast U.S. coast during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."

"Daily, hourly," Gaynor said. "If I’m not talking to his staff, we’re talking to him. We did a VTC [video teleconference] to Camp David yesterday. We were in his office, the Oval Office a couple of days ago. The vice president is involved; the entire staff is involved. He has his finger on the pulse."

