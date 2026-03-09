DOJ reaches settlement with Live Nation in antitrust case

The Department of Justice and Live Nation have reached a settlement agreement in their antitrust case, multiple people familiar with the matter have confirmed.

In 2024, the President Joe Biden-era DOJ and many state attorneys general targeted Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster LLC in an antitrust suit.

"We allege that Live Nation relies on unlawful, anticompetitive conduct to exercise its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States at the cost of fans, artists, smaller promoters, and venue operators," then-Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said, according to a 2024 DOJ press release.

"The result is that fans pay more in fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters get squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices for ticketing services. It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster," Garland said, according to the 2024 release.

Politico reported that Live Nation arrived at the settlement with the DOJ less than a week after the trial started, according to three individuals familiar with the issue.

The agreement requires Live Nation to shell out about $200 million of damages to participating states, the outlet reported.

