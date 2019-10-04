DOE downplays report that Secretary Perry plans to resign

A spokeswoman for the Energy Department issued a statement downplaying a story reported by Politico, that U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry was expected to resign, possibly as early as next month.

Politico cited three people familiar with Perry's plans.

Spokeswoman Shaylyn Haynes said in a statement:

“While the beltway media has breathlessly reported on rumors of Secretary Perry's departure for months, he is still the Secretary of Energy and a proud member of President Trump’s Cabinet. One day the media will be right. Today is not that day.”

Perry and his contacts with Ukraine have brought him into the impeachment inquiry into President Trump by House of Representatives Democrats, but Politico reported that the possible departure was not related to the Ukraine situation.

The impeachment investigation was announced last week after a whistleblower lodged a complaint about Trump asking the Ukrainian President to investigate former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

Perry was mentioned in the complaint since he led a U.S. delegation to the Ukrainian President's inauguration in May.