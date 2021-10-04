DNC tells workers to get vaccinated or ‘face termination’ without legal exemption

The Democratic National Committee told employees they must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or find somewhere else to work if they don't have a legal exemption.

The DNC sent the message out to employees Monday evening in an email obtained and first reported on by Politico.

DNC Chief Operations Officer Monica Guardiola said the vaccine mandate was "part of the president’s national strategy and is a critical tool to combat COVID-19 and save lives in the months ahead."

The policy would apply when in-person work resumes at DNC headquarters. All employees would be required to return to in-person work on Jan. 3, 2022, according to the email.

Until then, Guardiola said, "there may be some mandatory, project-based, in-person work at DNC HQ," but workers would be given "adequate" notice beforehand.

The mandate comes as other companies have started taking a more hardline approach with their workers and vaccines. New York’s largest private healthcare provider recently fired some 1,400 employees who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Fox Business has reached to the DNC but did not hear back before publication.