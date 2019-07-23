DNA testing must be required for migrant families at our southern border: Tom Homan

Former acting ICE Director Tom Homan told FOX Business it's imperative for the U.S. to implement DNA testing for migrants coming across the southern border.

“DNA testing is an absolute must. ICE has expanded to seven locations, right. It's a proven fact there are numerous investigations of adults bringing children into this country so they can be released and not be detained, and these children aren't theirs," he said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight" Monday.

Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) introduced a pilot program, where migrants who came with children across the border would be DNA-tested to verify the children are actually theirs. The testing involves a cotton swab of the cheek and will provide a result within 90 minutes. The DHS proposed this program to cut down on immigrants trying to smuggle in children who are not theirs, to avoid being held at the border.

According to ICE, "Between mid-April and June 14, ICE has identified approximately 275 fraudulent families, uncovered 735 fraudulent documents or claims, and presented 553 individuals for prosecution to the Department of Justice."

“There's one case where a toddler was rented several times to several different adult males. This is child trafficking. DNA is imperative. We have that across the board, not a pilot program, across the board on the southern border. It has to happen; children are at risk,” Homan said.

"Everybody's complaining about the danger of the children, even the Democrats. They want to talk about the dangers of children. Well, here's what we all can agree on something. Let's do DNA across the border to make sure we protect these children,” he added.