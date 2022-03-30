Disney won't say if it's keeping princes and princesses as 'boys and girls' gets chopped

The Walt Disney Company has yet to say if it will continue to use the gendered terms "princes" and "princesses" as the company halts the use of "boys and girls."

Disney made headlines after an internal video call from an all-hands-on-deck meeting was leaked where top executives spilled on the Mouse House’s choice to axe the terms "boys and girls" from its theme park greetings in the name of inclusivity.

The company would not say when asked by FOX Business if it would continue to use the terms "princes" and "princesses," two historically gendered terms the company uses for some of its biggest brand names.

Additionally, the company did not answer FOX Business’ questions as to why the company continued to sell clothing items to "men," "women," "boys" and "girls" on its online store as the company ditches the language at its theme parks or if the theme park changes would affect international parks, like those in Shanghai and Tokyo.

Disney’s website still categorizes the company’s clothing and other merchandise under "men’s," "women’s," "girls'" and "boys'" and even offers products specifically labeled "for women."

Disney removed the phrase "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" from its theme park greeting last year in an attempt to become more inclusive.

"We’ve provided training for all of our cast members in relationship to that. So now they know it's ‘Hello, everyone,’ or ‘Hello, friends,'" Disney's diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware said in a video conference call recorded by City Journal's Christopher Rufo.

Park customers will no longer hear "ladies and gentlemen" and "boys and girls" in park greetings, according to the video.

The news is the latest in the media maelstrom slamming Disney from all sides over the company’s activism against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ parental rights in education bill.

The Mouse House saw both liberal and conservative fans turn on the company over the Florida bill controversy that saw Disney attack voraciously while staying silent on the Uyghur Muslim genocide in China, where the company pays to film movies.

Conservatives spoke out against Disney’s activism against the Parental Rights in Education bill while liberals, who dubbed the legislation the "Don’t Say Gay" bill, criticized Disney for its political donations to legislators who passed the bill.

