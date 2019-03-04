Trump not afraid of changing status quo: Diamond & Silk

Billionaire political donors Charles and David Koch, known as the Koch brothers, announced via their grassroots organization Friday that they plan to intervene in the GOP primary elections for the first time.

The Koch brothers have been prominent conservative voices, and have moved away from the party since 2016 when they decided not to donate to President Trump’s campaign.

Social media stars and fervent Trump supporters Diamond & Silk say this move by the billionaires is just another attempt to undermine Trump and the millions of middle-class Americans who support him.

“The Republican Party is changing. I think people want something so much different than what is being offered here. People… they like the capitalism. They like ‘I can pull myself up by my own bootstraps,’ and when you have people trying, like the Koch brothers and others, trying to control the status quo it’s not going to work anymore. It’s gone. People want something different and President Trump is bringing that,” Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Friday.

Rochelle "Silk" Richardson joined Diamond in saying that while the Koch brothers are hoping to influence American politics, their wealth is no match for the passion of the American public to support the president.

“[The Koch’s] want to keep the same status quo, but we have a president that’s not afraid to go against that status quo and that’s why we voted for him.”