Deutsche Bank complying with probe into Trump: Report

Deutsche Bank is complying with a subpoena by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., giving his office financial statements and other records related to President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Vance’s office has also been locked in a battle with Trump over a subpoena of his accounting firm, Mazars USA. The president filed an amended lawsuit last week, arguing that the DA’s request for his tax returns and other materials was “overbroad” and issued “in bad faith.”

But Vance’s office confirmed Monday that his office’s investigation into the president, which started last year, is much wider than previously believed.

“Plaintiff’s argument that the Mazars Subpoena is overbroad fails for the additional reason that it rests on the false premise that the grand jury’s investigation is limited to so-called ‘hush-money’ payments made by Michael Cohen on behalf of Plaintiff in 2016,” Vance wrote in a filing this week.

When the subpoena was first filed, it was believed that Vance was investigating payments that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to two women in 2016 who say they had affairs with the president.

That investigation could be much larger now. The New York Times reported that the subpoena to Deutsche Bank requested documents on a number of issues related to Trump that could be proof of fraud. Cohen testified to the House Oversight Committee last year that Trump presented documents to Deutsche Bank in 2014 with inflated numbers.

Trump said Monday at the White House that this probe is a "continuation of the witch hunt."

"They failed with Mueller," he said, referring to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. "They failed with everything. They failed with Congress. They failed at every stage of the game. This has been going on for three and a half, four years."

Vance’s investigation was made possible by a Supreme Court ruling last month that determined sitting presidents are not immune to investigations by state prosecutors.

