DeSantis' Dem challengers yet to condemn Disney's silence on China's Uyghur genocide

Democrats looking to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have yet to condemn Disney’s silence on the Chinese government's genocide of Uyghur Muslims.

The Mouse House made headlines recently as they have been slammed from all sides over their opposition to the DeSantis-backed parental rights in education bill that has recently become law.

Liberals have slammed the company for not being quick enough to condemn the bill while conservatives have blasted Disney for opposing the bill in general.

DISNEY HAS BEEN OUTSPOKEN ON DESANTIS’ PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL BUT SILENT ON UYGHUR GENOCIDE

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and former Rep. Charlie Crist, both Florida Democrats looking to unseat DeSantis, have been vocally opposed to the new law – joining in the " Don’t Say Gay " fray – but did not respond to FOX Business' email asking if they’d condemn Disney’s silence on the Uyghur Muslim genocide.

"Governor DeSantis is fighting to protect young children – 5- 6- and 7-year-olds – from being force-fed sexualized lesson plans, while Florida Democrats can’t even muster the courage to speak out against woke Disney’s enabling of China’s human rights atrocities," DeSantis campaign spokesperson Dave Abrams told FOX Business. "Democrats think they play by a different set of rules, but Floridians can see right through the hypocrisy."

While both of the Democrats were silent on the company’s business dealings with a country committing genocide, they were not afraid to demand their party reconsider having their leadership gala at the Magic Kingdom.

Fried, who has praised Disney in the past for the company’s COVID-19 stance, called on the Florida Democratic Party to pull their leadership gala from Disney over the company’s parental rights bill controversy.

Conversely, Crist defended Disney making "mistakes early" while backing the venue change for the state party’s leadership conference after thanking the company for pausing their political donations amid the controversy.

"While they made mistakes early, Disney is trying to do the right thing – in the face of Governor DeSantis’ attacks on our LGBTQ+ community," Crist wrote. "But given the timing and conversation going on right now at Disney, it’s prudent the party consider other options."

Last week, Disney made headlines after the company was silent regarding the ongoing Uyghur Muslim genocide sponsored by the Chinese government while being vocally outspoken against the DeSantis-backed law barring the teaching of gender theory to kids in third grade and below.

The company became the center of a media maelstrom when it was revealed via leaked videos that higher-ups at the Mouse House had nixed "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" from their theme park greeting in the name of inclusivity. The company also would not say if "princes" and "princesses," two historically gendered titles, would be axed, as well.

Disney filmed the 2020 live-action "Mulan" remake amid the genocide and thanked the Chinese government for letting them film on location in the province where the killings and human eugenics are taking place.