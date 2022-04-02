Disney production coordinator behind 'queer stories' says kids are getting the message from media

Disney employees are aware of the power their media empire wields for children in the United States.

Allen March, a production coordinator at Disney, spoke in a video conference with other company employees about "queer stories" coming out of the media titan's library. The video surfaced via writer Christopher F. Rufo.

March described the effects that bisexual, trans and other sexual orientations in children's media could have to show kids what is "normal."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 137.01 -0.15 -0.11%

Children, March said, are "getting all this information from the media," something he stressed has "a lot of power."

PARENTS OUTRAGED OVER DISNEY'S PUSHBACK ON FLORIDA'S PARENTAL RIGHTS LAW

"All this content is going to kids who don't know any of this," March said on the video call. "And even if they're in a household ... that has supportive parents, they're still getting all this information from the media of what is normal."

The call appeared to be an official company communication with an on-screen "Reimagine Tomorrow" banner.

This is only the latest in a string of leaked communications between Disney employees on the subject of sexuality in the company's content.

Videos posted on Twitter Tuesday by an investigative reporter appear to show multiple Disney officials pushing a progressive LGBT agenda on employees as the company finds itself in the middle of a political firestorm surrounding the parental rights bill, HB 1557 , in Florida .

In videos posted by Rufo, Disney officials can be seen talking to employees at an "all-hands" meeting about the Florida bill recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and saying some teams at Disney have implemented an openly "gay agenda."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Some families across the country are reconsidering their stances on Disney with respect to movies, streaming services, theme parks and other offerings from the entertainment and media conglomerate.

That's partly because Disney's CEO, Bob Chapek, has opposed the Parental Rights in Education bill.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE