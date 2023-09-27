DeSantis calls out Trump during debate for not attending, defending record: 'Missing in action'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called out former President Donald Trump at the second GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night and said the current GOP frontrunner is "missing in action."

"The people in Washington are shutting down the American dream with their reckless behavior," DeSantis said on the debate stage.

"They borrowed, They printed, they spent. And now you're paying more for everything. They are the reason for that. They have shut down our national sovereignty by allowing our border to be wide open."

"DeSantis continued. "So please spare me the crocodile tears for these people. They need to change what's going on. And where's Joe Biden? He's completely missing in action from leadership. And you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action."

DeSantis explained that Trump "should be on the stage tonight" because he "owes it" to voters to defend adding $7.8 trillion to the national debt that, according to DeSantis, "set the stage for the inflation that we have."

DeSantis promised that if he elected president he will veto "bloated" spending bills similar to what he has done in the state of Florida.

President Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Seven GOP candidates were on the stage Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, CA.

The list of candidates included: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, biotech entrepreneur and political commentator Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.