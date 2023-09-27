Expand / Collapse search
Presidential Debate

DeSantis calls out Trump during debate for not attending, defending record: 'Missing in action'

DeSantis said Trump should explain the large spending deficits during his presidency

GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis calls out former President Donald Trump for skipping the second primary debate.  video

Donald Trump is missing in action: Ron DeSantis

GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis calls out former President Donald Trump for skipping the second primary debate. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called out former President Donald Trump at the second GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night and said the current GOP frontrunner is "missing in action."

"The people in Washington are shutting down the American dream with their reckless behavior," DeSantis said on the debate stage

"They borrowed, They printed, they spent. And now you're paying more for everything. They are the reason for that. They have shut down our national sovereignty by allowing our border to be wide open."

"DeSantis continued. "So please spare me the crocodile tears for these people. They need to change what's going on. And where's Joe Biden? He's completely missing in action from leadership. And you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action."

Governor of FL Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks on during the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27, 2023. (Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images)

DeSantis explained that Trump "should be on the stage tonight" because he "owes it" to voters to defend adding $7.8 trillion to the national debt that, according to DeSantis, "set the stage for the inflation that we have."

DeSantis promised that if he elected president he will veto "bloated" spending bills similar to what he has done in the state of Florida. 

The seven candidates on the sate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Vivek Ramaswamy

 Republican presidential candidates (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

President Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Seven GOP candidates were on the stage Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, CA

Close up of debate stage with 5 of the center Republican candidates

Republican presidential candidates on the debate stage (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The list of candidates included: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, biotech entrepreneur and political commentator Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.