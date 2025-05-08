Democrats trying to force retailers to display cost of Trump tariffs on products

Democrats planned to introduce a bill Thursday requiring retailers to display product cost increases to customers caused by President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he would introduce the Truth in Tariffs Act.

"If the President and his Cabinet of billionaires are forcing Americans to pay a lot more for consumer goods, the people have a right to know just how much. His tariff charge is basically a national sales tax and we always print the price of taxes on receipts," Raskin wrote on X.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the tariffs were "eating away at Americans' hard-earned money."

"Americans deserve to know who's picking their pockets," he wrote. "My bill with @RepRaskin will make clear that Trump's promise to lower costs on day 1 was fiction – all for a tariff policy that's sending our economy into a tailspin."

In response to the bill, the White House told FOX Business: "Democrats should’ve passed a bill to require retailers to display the costs of Joe Biden’s four-year long inflation crisis."

The legislation comes after Amazon floated the idea of displaying the costs of tariffs before the e-commerce giant scrapped the plan.

The White House called the idea a "hostile and political act."

"This is a hostile and political act by Amazon," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said before Amazon decided not to move forward with the idea. "Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?"

Trump later spoke with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to complain about the plan.