Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Trade
Published

Democrats trying to force retailers to display cost of Trump tariffs on products

The legislation comes after Amazon walked back a similar proposal

close
Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret discusses how tariffs impact business as the company looks to reshore production and employ automated robotics. video

CEO says tariffs give the US 'home-field advantage'

Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret discusses how tariffs impact business as the company looks to reshore production and employ automated robotics.

Democrats planned to introduce a bill Thursday requiring retailers to display product cost increases to customers caused by President Donald Trump's tariff policies. 

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he would introduce the Truth in Tariffs Act. 

"If the President and his Cabinet of billionaires are forcing Americans to pay a lot more for consumer goods, the people have a right to know just how much. His tariff charge is basically a national sales tax and we always print the price of taxes on receipts," Raskin wrote on X. 

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS: COMPANIES THAT WILL INVEST $1B OR MORE IN THE US

Rep. Jamie Raskin speaks during a hearing

Rep. Jamie Raskin speaks during a hearing on the Justice Department in the Dirksen Senate Building on April 7 in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the tariffs were "eating away at Americans' hard-earned money."

"Americans deserve to know who's picking their pockets," he wrote. "My bill with @RepRaskin will make clear that Trump's promise to lower costs on day 1 was fiction – all for a tariff policy that's sending our economy into a tailspin."

In response to the bill, the White House told FOX Business: "Democrats should’ve passed a bill to require retailers to display the costs of Joe Biden’s four-year long inflation crisis." 

The legislation comes after Amazon floated the idea of displaying the costs of tariffs before the e-commerce giant scrapped the plan. 

GROCERY GIANT WARNS ITS SUPPLIERS THAT SUPERMARKET WON'T BE ACCEPTING TARIFF-RELATED PRICE HIKES

Trump with hands folded on desk image in front of image of a port in background

Democrats will unveil a bill Thursday requiring retailers to display product cost increases to customers caused by President Donald Trump's tariff policies. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

The White House called the idea a "hostile and political act."

"This is a hostile and political act by Amazon," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said before Amazon decided not to move forward with the idea. "Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" 

close
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Amazon was taking "hostile political action" by displaying the cost of tariffs next to the price of items. video

White House accuses Amazon of 'hostile political action' over showing tariff costs

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Amazon was taking "hostile political action" by displaying the cost of tariffs next to the price of items.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump later spoke with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to complain about the plan.