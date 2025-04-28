President Donald Trump's first 100 days: Companies that will invest $1B or more in the US

President Donald Trump is marking the first 100 days of his second term, highlighting some of the investments companies will make within the United States.



Trump promised in December to cut red tape for any company willing to invest $1 billion or more in the U.S.



"Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "GET READY TO ROCK!!!"

THESE COMPANIES HAVE ANNOUNCED THEIR INTENTION TO INCREASE US MANUFACTURING AMID TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS



The following companies, and others, have made such commitments since Trump returned to office in January:

Apple

In February, the tech giant announced it would spend more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. The investments include a new plant in Texas, an educational manufacturing academy and investments in AI and silicon engineering.

"We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing."

Nvidia

The semiconductor company, which had a market capitalization of $179 billion in April 2020, now boasts a market cap of more than $2.6 trillion, thanks primarily to the explosive growth of AI technology. On April 14, the company announced that it will spend $500 billion on infrastructure, including a manufacturing facility that will build AI supercomputers in the U.S. for the first time.

"The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. "Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain, and boosts our resiliency."

TRUMP SEES ‘MANUFACTURING BOOM’ IN FIRST FULL JOBS REPORT OF SECOND TERM

Hyundai

The South Korean-based automaker announced in March a $21 billion investment in the U.S. between 2025 and 2028. It includes:

$9 billion to expand U.S. automobile production to 1.2 million units annually

$6 billion to enhance parts, logistics and steel business, increase the localization of auto parts and strengthen supply chains

$6 billion to expand future industries and strengthen external partnerships and energy infrastructure, including EV charging

According to the company, "investment is expected to create more than 100,000 direct and indirect job opportunities by 2028, including 14,000 direct full-time jobs."

Merck

When announcing the opening of a new 225,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina, the pharmaceutical manufacturer also said it would invest an additional $8 billion by 2028.

TREASURY SECRETARY BESSENT: ‘I’M NOT WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION’ FROM TARIFFS

"Expanding our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Durham marks a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen our production and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.," said Sanat Chattopadhyay, executive vice president and president, Merck Manufacturing Division. "The cutting-edge technologies employed here empower our workforce and underscore our leadership in innovation to support patients everywhere."



Other companies committed to investing $1 billion or more include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Stellantis and Chobani.