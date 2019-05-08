Democrats will misuse every tool available to pain Trump: Tom Fitton

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton believes Attorney General William Barr has been more than accommodating and transparent in regards to the release of the Mueller Report.

Continue Reading Below

“The Attorney General has been remarkably transparent with the Mueller report and so he's going to be found in contempt of Congress by the House over an argument over whether documents that he's legally prohibited from giving them should be released anyway contrary to federal law, something that could put him in jail and others in jail if they were released inappropriately," said Fitton to FOX Business' Lou Dobbs on Tuesday.

"It shows you this is just another abuse of a power in a long series of abuses of power by the Democrats that began during the Obama administration continued through the Mueller FBI operation," he added. "And now the baton has been passed to Jerry Nadler at the DOJ to continue to abuse power to harass President Trump.”

The Democrat controlled House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on whether to hold Barr in contempt for not releasing the full Mueller report to Congress. Just last week Barr refused to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

“You know, we always want to see grand jury material at Judicial Watch under the Freedom of Information Act, but we can't because the law doesn't allow us to do it. And you got to change the law to fix it if indeed it needs to be fixed in this regard. But you know, it's fundamental distraction from the fact for instance as you point out at the top of this segment, the FBI has no leadership,” said Fitton.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“As long as President Trump is president, his opposition will use every tool and misuse every tool available to it to make his life miserable. “ he added.