Democrats slam Trump tax cuts despite US economic strength

House Democrats continue to slam President Trump’s tax cuts as lawmakers mark the six-month anniversary of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“In six months after its enactment, none of the promises that Republicans made are coming into fruition,” House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said at the Capitol on Friday.

Since passage of the bill, the U.S. economy has seen a surge in growth with an unemployment rate that has dropped from 4.1% to a 17-year low of 3.8%. The GOP-backed tax plan has allowed corporations to offer bonuses and pay increases to employees.

“The Democrats don’t care about people keeping more of their money. They don’t care if the job market is booming,” Republican strategist Ford O’Connell said during an interview on “After the Bell” on Friday.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has labeled the tax cut bill a “scam” and blamed Republicans for a lack of transparency.

“The lack of fairness in the Republican tax scam. The lack of openness in the process in which they wrote the bill,” she said.

O’Connell said the Democratic rhetoric is part of the left’s 2018 midterm election strategy that focuses on going against the Trump administration’s agenda.

“Essentially, what they are trying to do is basically fire up their base, throw everything including the kitchen sink at the wall, hoping that in fact works,” he said.