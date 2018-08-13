Democrats' positive view of socialism will cause Americans to suffer: Diamond and Silk

Conservative North Carolina sisters Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs that Democrats’ high favorable view of socialism suggests the party wants Americans to suffer.

“[Democrats] want just want the American people to suffer. They want the American people to rob Peter to pay Paul so that they can control you,” Diamond said during an interview on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Monday.

A recent Gallup poll found that 57% percent of Democratic voters now view socialism more positively than capitalism. However, 47 percent of Democrats still view capitalism in a positive light, down from 56 percent in 2016.

The social media stars are urging Democrats who are not in favor of capitalism to attempt to partake in a government run by socialism.

“It’s time for those 57 percent that agrees with this to go to the country of socialism over there in Venezuela and then let us know how that’s working out for you,” Diamond said.

Republicans remain much more positive about capitalism with 71 percent with a positive view of it over socialism.

“I think that everybody has a right to obtain the American dream,” Silk said. “Not only obtain the American dream, but keep their wealth.”

The two sisters also weighed in on the recent threats against President Trump by members of Antifa violence over the weekend.

“It’s time for Antifa to be deemed a terrorist organization,” Silk said.