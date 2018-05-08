Democrats ‘obstructed’ White House plans: Mick Mulvaney

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday blamed Democrats for getting in the way of the White House's plans.

“We are trying to focus attention on these Senate Democrats who’ve obstructed on everything from our nominations to the wall to spending and maybe today on rescissions,” he said to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

On Monday, the Trump administration unveiled plans to claw back $15 billion in wasteful spending.

Part of the proposal seeks to slash $7 billion from the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Mulvaney said the cuts won’t have an actual impact on the program.

“That’s money that is either not authorized or not expected to be spent,” he said. “So we can take that money back without impacting the programs.”

In a statement, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hammered the move, saying the rescissions “show the hypocrisy of a GOP Congress that insists on tight budgets for children and families while handing enormous, unpaid-for giveaways to corporations and the wealthiest.”

But Mulvaney said Democrats have repeatedly voted for recissions, which are cancellations of budget authority already approved by Congress.

“Many Democrats have proposed these types of things before,” he said. “This is a test for them. Is a good bill a bad bill just because Donald Trump is in the White House? We don’t think so.”

The Republican rescissions package still needs approval from Congress.