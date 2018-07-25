Democrats are using ICE as a ‘political stunt’: Rep. Suozzi

Last week, the House approved a GOP resolution (244-35) supporting ICE, with 18 Democrats backing the measure, including Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) who believes that Democrats were using ICE as a “political stunt.”

Continue Reading Below

“I thought it was a political stunt. I do support the ICE employees and the work that they’re doing,” he told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “The Evening Edit.”

Earlier in the month, House Democrats introduced a bill that sought to abolish ICE within a year, but the proposal has yet to make its way to the House floor. The issue of abolishing the agency came into focus after news reports on the separation of parents and children who illegally crossed into the U.S.

After facing tremendous backlash, the president later signed an executive order allowing parents to stay with their children.

Suozzi said the idea of abolishing ICE was similar to the Republican idea to abolish the IRS.

“I thought that the idea of abolishing ICE is similar to the Republican idea back in 2015, ‘Let’s abolish the IRS.’ We’re not getting rid of the IRS and we’re not getting rid of ICE,” he said.

Advertisement

More from FOX Business ICE supported resolution passed by the House

Democrats in Congress aren’t the only ones that are targeting the government agency. Comedian Michelle Wolf recently mocked ICE in a fake recruitment video, comparing the agency to ISIS.

Suozzi did not find the comedian’s video to be funny and paid homage to the hard work ICE workers do.

“I really don’t like the idea of people trying to denigrate the people who are trying to do these jobs. These are tough jobs, these are people that are trying to serve the public and the idea of denigrating these employees is a bad idea, it’s bad politics, it’s bad comedy,” he said.