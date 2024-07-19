Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Democratic donors move hard against Biden: 'Deep concern': reports

Inside sources reportedly claim that Biden is on the precipice of dropping out due to pressure from key donors

Biden is in an impossible situation with Democrats: Carine Hajjar

Boston Globe editorial board member Carine Hajjar reacts to reports that Obama is telling allies that Biden needs to reconsider staying in the 2024 race on 'The Big Money Show.'

Democratic donors seem to be forming a coordinated front against President Biden, seeking to push him out of office, according to multiple reports.

While the Democratic Party has ostensibly planned to push through Biden as their candidate as soon as next week, a last minute coalition of leaders, donors, and lawmakers seem to have made a concerted effort to pressure Biden out of his commitment to run for re-election.

"I think it’s going to end very shortly," a megadonor close to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Financial Times.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN ADVISER DELIVERS FRANK WARNING TO PRESIDENT ABOUT DWINDLING DONATIONS: REPORTS

Biden

Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Megadonor opponents to Biden's re-election campaign have threatened to withhold donations to the party until the president ends his efforts and allows a new candidate to take his place.

Two sources familiar with the conversations told MSNBC that donors speaking with Democrats to make clear their stance of no-confidence in Biden include Hollywood heavyweight Ari Emanuel and Intermediate Capital Group senior managing director Alan Jones.

Democratic lawmakers and candidates across the country fear that Biden's plummeting support since his disastrous performance at the first presidential debate will have ramifications for down-ballot elections.

'DEFENSIVE' BIDEN LASHES OUT AT VULNERABLE DEMS WARNING OF NOVEMBER LOSSES: REPORTS

Katzenberg Biden

Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder and managing partner of WndrCo LLC, speaks during a news conference hosted by Biden-Harris 2024 National Advisory Board members in Des Moines, Iowa.  (Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Polls show voters nationwide consider Democratic Party lawmakers' denial that Biden's mental faculties are slipping to be dishonest.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly talked to Biden over the phone and presented polling that suggested the president's re-election campaign was tanking Democrats' chances on the ticket, according to multiple reports.

Former President Barack Obama has also spoken with Biden multiple times since the presidential debate. The former president has told those in his circle that Biden's chances for victory are slim.

Biden waves from door of Air Force One

Biden waves as he embarks Air Force One in preparation to depart Harrisburg International Airport in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Despite the overwhelming pressure, Biden still maintains a few powerful allies within the party.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton have urged donors to stay with the president.

Biden campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg has also vowed to do his best to bring in the necessary donations to keep the campaign running.