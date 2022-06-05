Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Virginia

Democratic congressman proposes 1,000% tax on certain firearms

Rep. Donald Beyer's bill to tax certain firearms comes after several mass shootings in America

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A U.S. House Democrat is proposing a federal 1,000% excise tax on assault weapons, and wants to pass it through reconciliation.

Rep. Donald Beyer, D-Va., is introducing the bill which would tax all AR-15-style weapons at 1,000%, according to Business Insider.

Beyer, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and chairman of the Joint Economic Committee, told Business Insider that the measure is "sensible gun control."

"What it's intended to do is provide another creative pathway to actually make some sensible gun control happen," Beyer said. "We think that a 1,000% fee on assault weapons is just the kind of restrictive measure that creates enough fiscal impact to qualify for reconciliation."

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: 9-YEAR-OLD VICTIM RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

Rep. Don Beyer

Congressman Don Beyer represents Virginia's 8th District. For Just Asking Profile. (photo by Andre Chung for The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Photo by Andre Chung for The Washington Post via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

A 1,000% tax on AR-15 style guns could add as much as $5,000 to $20,000 to the sale price, as the price for them is typically from $500 to over $2,000.

The report states that several details of the bill aren't finalized yet, according to the report.

Under the legislation which Beyer will propose, bullets would not be included in the 1,000% tax, but high-capacity magazines that have the ability to carry more than 10 rounds of ammunition would be included.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING RESPONSE HAMPERED BY POOR POLICE RADIO COMMUNICATIONS: OFFICIAL

He told Business Insider that he's open to discussing the high-percentage tax.

"There's nothing magical about that thousand percent number. It's severe enough to actually inhibit and restrict sales. But also successful enough that it's not seen as an absolute ban."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Beyer's proposal comes after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children were killed and two adults were injured on May 24 at Robb Elementary School.