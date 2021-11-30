Expand / Collapse search
China

Defense Department facing 'serious' fiscal constraints, Gen. Jack Keane says

Pentagon to build up airbases in Guam, Australia to confront China’s rising aggression

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) argues the Defense Department's 'inadequate' budget is a 'serious issue.' video

Gen. Keane: Defense Department facing 'serious' fiscal constraints

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) argues the Defense Department's 'inadequate' budget is a 'serious issue.'

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) raised concerns regarding the U.S. defense budget during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, arguing the "fiscal constraints on the Defense Department are serious."

GEN. JACK KEANE: The budget, I think, is a factor, Maria, I'm glad you brought it up. Certainly, that's never going to be stated in the report. But the fiscal constraints on the Defense Department are serious. They think about the spending bills that you've been discussing, you know, for weeks and months, trillions of dollars being spent on domestic programs. There's two departments in the federal government that are not getting the plus-up. One is the Defense Department. It's actually a reduction because that's not accounting for inflation, and the other is the Department of Homeland Security, who's responsible for domestic security. So this is a serious issue, and I hope it gets a lot of public exposure here as we're heading towards an eventual improvement of the defense budget, which should be coming in the next number of several weeks, for sure. And it is inadequate. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) discusses the Pentagon improving airfields in Guam and Australia, U.S. military budget and the U.S. facing China, Russia and Iran as major threats. video

China, Russia and Iran are 'three major threats' against US: Gen. Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) discusses the Pentagon improving airfields in Guam and Australia, U.S. military budget and the U.S. facing China, Russia and Iran as major threats.