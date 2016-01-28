Debt Stalemate Already Hurting U.S. Economy

article

The White House said on Friday uncertainty over the debt ceiling and deficit debate had already damaged the U.S. economy.

"We are concerned because there is certainly evidence that the economy has suffered because of the uncertainty created around this debate," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

"Some damage has been done."

(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria, Laura MacInnis and Steve Holland; Editing by Todd Eastham)

