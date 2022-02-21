CPAC recruits payment processor that vows to 'eliminate risk of being deplatformed'

EXCLUSIVE: The Conservative Political Action Conference has recruited Revere Payments as its official payment processor for their 2022 event—a platform that vows to eliminate the "risk of being deplatformed or restricted by financial institutions taking political stances."

Fox Business has learned that Revere Payments, a brand owned and operated by commerce and payments platform Metrics Global, will process payments for CPAC tickets and fundraising.

CPAC TO KICK OFF UNDER BANNER OF 'AWAKE NOT WOKE,' SERVE AS 'STARTING GUN' FOR REPUBLICANS AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

"At Revere Payments, we believe in the freedom to do business, not cancel culture," Metrics Global founder and CEO Wendy Kinney told Fox Business. "Everyday we partner with clients to eliminate their risk of being de-platformed or restricted by financial institutions taking political stances."

Kinney told Fox Business that "law abiding business owners should never have to wonder whether they will be discriminated against and shut down because of their political beliefs."

"We provide white glove service to process transactions with state of the art technology to protect sensitive data and prevent fraud—whether you are conservative, liberal, neither, and everything in between," Kinney said.

Chairman of the American Conservative Union and CPAC Matt Schlapp told Fox Business that the 2022 event is called "Awake Not Woke," and said there is "no more appropriate partner for payments processing than Revere Payments."

"CPAC is standing up for conservative activists and their right to assemble, celebrate America, and raise much-needed funds for candidates and causes they support," Schlapp told Fox Business.

Schlapp told Fox Business Revere Payments is a "key partner" in CPAC’s efforts and "ensures that we will be fully operational, even when the woke mob comes after us."

Revere Payments says it partners with clients across the United States to "mitigate political risk."

CPAC’s recruitment of Revere Payments comes after crowdfunding platform GoFundMe announced it had frozen the Canadian Freedom Convoy trucker protest’s official campaign, saying there was violence connected to the protest, and that it had turned into an occupation. The truckers are protesting Canada’s vaccine mandates.

The GoFundMe page to support the Freedom Convoy of Canadian truckers was approaching $10 million earlier this month, which is more money than the major federal political parties of Canada raised during the last quarter of 2021.