Coronavirus

National movement against extending coronavirus lockdown expands

Business closures are set to last through May 8

By FOXBusiness
Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 16

Virginians who want their state's economy to begin to reopen by May 1 are gathering in Richmond on Thursday to protest Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order and restrictions on businesses that were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Northam, a Democrat, issued a statewide stay-at-home order in late March that is set to last through June 10. Business closures are set to last through May 8.

Groups calling themselves Reopen Virginia, End the Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine take credit for organizing the protest.

"Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny," Reopen Virginia said in a statement.

The group wants Virginia businesses to be allowed to reopen on May 1 with "enhanced sanitation habits" and says immunocompromised people should not have to rejoin the workforce.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Virginia protest is far from the first of its kind in the nation. Protesters have also gathered in Ohio, North Carolina and Michigan to voice concern over the forced closure of businesses.

FOX Business' inquiry to Northam's office was not immediately returned.

