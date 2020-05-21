Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Trump wants churches open during coronavirus

Stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic have applied to some houses of worship

By FOXBusiness
President Trump on reopening and respecting churches amid coronavirus.

Trump: Churches are not being respected

President Trump on reopening and respecting churches amid coronavirus.

President Trump plans to take "a very strong position" on church reopenings as the country recovers amid coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the things I want to do is get the churches open," Trump told reporters Thursday on the White House lawn. "The churches are not being treated with respect by a lot of the Democrat governors. I want to get the churches open, and we're going to take a very strong position on that very soon. ... Including mosques."

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before departing the White House for a trip to Michigan, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump's comments come after Chicago began fining churches for holding services that do not comply with Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order. The Chicago Police Department told Fox News that three churches will be hit with penalties for services that were held on Sunday.

