Trump wants churches open during coronavirus

President Trump plans to take "a very strong position" on church reopenings as the country recovers amid coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the things I want to do is get the churches open," Trump told reporters Thursday on the White House lawn. "The churches are not being treated with respect by a lot of the Democrat governors. I want to get the churches open, and we're going to take a very strong position on that very soon. ... Including mosques."

Trump's comments come after Chicago began fining churches for holding services that do not comply with Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order. The Chicago Police Department told Fox News that three churches will be hit with penalties for services that were held on Sunday.

