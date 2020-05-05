Man arrested at coronavirus lockdown protest in North Carolina

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

At least one person was arrested at a Reopen NC rally in North Carolina capital city Tuesday, according to local news reports. State Capitol Police did not comment immediately to FOX Business.

Jason Lanier, 45, was arrested on the charge of second-degree trespassing, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed to FOX Business.

"As today’s protest was ending, State Capitol Police received a request for assistance from officials with the Department of Administration’s state parking unit," a department spokesperson said. "State Parking personnel advised officers that Jason Lanier, 45, was blocking the flow of traffic from the state parking lot and had refused their request to move."

REOPEN NC CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN PROTESTERS GATHER AFTER ORGANIZER SAYS SHE HAD COVID-19

Reopen NC has hosted rallies in Raleigh every Tuesday since mid-April, but Tuesday's crowd was reportedly smaller than in previous weeks.

SEE PHOTOS:

Image 1 of 4

One of Reopen NC's organizers, Ashley Smith, and three other people were arrested at last week's gathering. Smith told FOX Business she planned to be at this week's rally.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, extended the stay-at-home order initially set to expire on April 30 to at least May 8 before North Carolina will begin gradually reopening the economy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE