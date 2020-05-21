All 50 states in position to begin reopening economy: VP Pence

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

All 50 states are starting to reopen their economies because of the American people's commitment to stopping the spread of coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Thursday.

PENCE MEETS WITH FLORIDA GOV AS LOCKDOWNS RELAX

"Because of what the American people have done ... for those 45 days, we're now in a position where all 50 states have begun to reopen this economy," Pence said.

Pence visited Florida, one of the first states to try to find a new normal for reopening, and met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

"What I saw in Florida yesterday is that the American people are ready to get back to work," Pence said.

