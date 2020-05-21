Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Mike Pence

All 50 states in position to begin reopening economy: VP Pence

'The American people are ready to get back to work'

By FOXBusiness
close
Vice President Mike Pence discusses reopening the economy amid coronavirus and progress being made moving forward.video

Pence on coronavirus progress: American people ready to get back to work

Vice President Mike Pence discusses reopening the economy amid coronavirus and progress being made moving forward.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

All 50 states are starting to reopen their economies because of the American people's commitment to stopping the spread of coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Thursday.

PENCE MEETS WITH FLORIDA GOV AS LOCKDOWNS RELAX

"Because of what the American people have done ... for those 45 days, we're now in a position where all 50 states have begun to reopen this economy," Pence said.

Pence visited Florida, one of the first states to try to find a new normal for reopening, and met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

"What I saw in Florida yesterday is that the American people are ready to get back to work," Pence said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS