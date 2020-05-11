Pence back to work after coronavirus contracted by press secretary

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Vice President Pence is expected to be back at work on Monday after news on Friday that his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus.

"Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine. Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow," a Pence spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday.

Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, said Friday that she "looks forward to getting back to work."

"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes," Miller wrote on Twitter. "I'm doing well and look forward to getting back to work for the American people."

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel apologized this weekend after misrepresenting a video of Pence delivering boxes of personal protective equipment to a hospital.

Kimmel apologized for sharing the clip on his show after backlash.

"[It] would appear that [Pence] was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth," he wrote.

