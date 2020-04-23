Elizabeth Warren's brother dead of coronavirus complications: senator

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Sen. Elizabeth Warren revealed Thursday that her brother died on Tuesday after contracting coronavirus.

"My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening," Warren, 70, wrote on Twitter. "He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader."

The coronavirus has proven especially deadly for seniors.

Warren gained a national spotlight in 2019 after announcing her presidential campaign. Never able to cement frontrunner status, she dropped out in March.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE