Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren's brother dead of coronavirus complications: senator

Her brother was a Vietnam veteran

By FOXBusiness
close
Quest Diagnostics CEO Steve Rusckowski says his company is looking at ways to expand capacity for basic diagnostic tests that determine whether people have coronavirus in addition to antibody testing. video

Quest Diagnostics CEO: Ramping up coronavirus testing

Quest Diagnostics CEO Steve Rusckowski says his company is looking at ways to expand capacity for basic diagnostic tests that determine whether people have coronavirus in addition to antibody testing.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Sen. Elizabeth Warren revealed Thursday that her brother died on Tuesday after contracting coronavirus.

"My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening," Warren, 70, wrote on Twitter. "He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader."

The coronavirus has proven especially deadly for seniors.

Warren gained a national spotlight in 2019 after announcing her presidential campaign. Never able to cement frontrunner status, she dropped out in March.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE