Mueller report: Democratic left won't get their 'gotcha' moment, Constitutional law attorney says

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has filed the findings of his nearly two-year investigation into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election. According to a senior DOJ official, the Special Counsel will “not recommend any further indictments.”

This comes as President Trump went after the Mueller investigation Friday morning saying, “There was no collusion, there was no obstruction, everybody knows it. It’s all a big hoax, I call it the witch hunt, it’s all a big hoax.”

Despite the president’s view that the whole investigation has been a “witch hunt,” he believes the report should be released to the public.

Constitutional law attorney Jenna Ellis said the Mueller report will be made public, but the timeline of the process and the report itself may not be what the American people and Congress are expecting.

“I think that the Mueller report will be kind of a big nothing burger for the Democratic left and they're certainly not going to get their "gotcha moment" for President Trump,” she said on “Making Money” Thursday. “I think what the American people need to really anticipate and be prepared for, as the report is released, is that it’s released under law and its required to be released specifically to the Attorney General, not necessarily and certainly not immediately to the American public."

Ellis adds that any delay of the Mueller report's release to the public is strictly due to "specific legal reasons and protections such as classified information and grand jury secrecy as well as executive privilege that require that delay.” As a result, the timeline for when the public could see the report is "anybody's guess" and could take anywhere from a couple of weeks to a month.

FOX Business' Charles Payne said that he has concerns about "a select few folks getting a chance to see this thing and just feeding the media bits of it, enough to continue to stoke this sort of animosity and keep the questions out there.”

However, Ellis says that while Congress will be able to see the Mueller investigation's findings, “they may see just a redacted or specific report because again this is regulated by the executive branch. That doesn’t mean that President Trump is in any way interfering or that Attorney General Barr is going to deny Congress or anyone else their ability to see things that they should, it just means that there are legal ramifications and precautions and procedures that they have to go through.”

According to Axios, there have been “199 criminal charges, 37 indictments or guilty pleas, and 5 prison sentences” since Mueller’s team began their investigation in May 2017, including members of Trump’s 2016 campaign, three Russian companies, and 13 Russian nationals.