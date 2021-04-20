Biden tax plan panders to ‘radical’ Dems who want to take money out of hardworking Americans’ pockets: Pfluger

President Biden’s tax plans show he is choosing to pander to the "very far radical side of the Democrat Party" instead of strengthening the American economy, Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, argued on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

BIDEN PREPPING TAXES ON WEALTHY AMERICANS AS PART OF NEXT SPENDING BILL

REP. AUGUST PFLUGER: When you're spending 2 trillion here, another 2 trillion there, we've got a Green New Deal coming -- somebody's got to pay for that. And it's the American public. It's the middle class. They're lying to the American public when they say it's just people over 400,000. That is not accurate, it is going to affect everyone. These corporations can expect their tax rates to go up because Biden doesn't care about progress. He doesn't care about making America strong economically.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

…

Instead of opening our schools, we're opening the borders. Instead of making our economy stronger, we're redistributing wealth. And again, it's pandering to this very far radical side of the Democrat Party who wants to take money out of hardworking taxpayers’ pockets like people in my district in Texas and redistribute it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

…

Now is not the time to raise taxes after we've gone through a global health pandemic.