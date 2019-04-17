Congress jumping to conclusions before Mueller report release: Judge Napolitano

Democrats and Republicans are jumping to conclusions on the findings of the Mueller report before they have even had a chance to read it, according to Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano.

President Trump's supporters, including Attorney General William Barr, have said the report exonerates the President, but Democrats are preparing for a legal battle with the assumption that a large portion of the report will be redacted upon release.

In Judge Napolitano's opinion, both parties are wrong and assumptions of this magnitude are a way to ignore the facts.

"I think people are a little impatient, because none of them know what is going to be revealed and what is going to be concealed," Napolitano said on FOX Business' “Bulls & Bears” Tuesday. "But it will appear to the public if more is concealed than revealed, that the public has the right to know and they are going to want to see what's there. Bob Mueller could be a hero or he could be a goat by noon on Thursday. We don't know."

Judge Napolitano added that the entire Mueller report will be released eventually, but the final version of the report may not be seen by the public for a long time.