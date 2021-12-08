Concha rips AOC for being 'out of touch' with Americans: She has yet to pass a major piece of legislation

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for being "completely out of touch" with Americans, arguing the progressive lawmaker "has yet to pass one major piece of legislation," during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

JOE CONCHA: AOC being a self-declared socialist doesn't like the rules of a democracy. Go figure. This is not a serious person. This is a lawmaker who has yet to pass one major piece of legislation, yet gets tons of media love. And when a red tsunami comes in 2022, her wing of the party, the squad wing will be partially to blame because they are completely out of touch to Dagen's point with the American people. Yet the president embraces them, embraces that side of the party, which is why he's looking like a one-term president, Maria.

