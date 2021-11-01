Concha rips $450K payments to migrants: ‘Sneak across the border with children, get placed in the 1 percent'

Fox News Contributor Joe Concha sounded off on the Biden administration during "Varney & Co." Monday for their proposal to pay $450K to migrant families separated at the border, arguing the payments incentivize sneaking across the border and getting placed in the "richest 1 percent."

JOE CONCHA: He's [Doocy] focusing on that other crisis, which is at the border and now the administration. Wall Street Journal says that they're thinking of paying those who broke the law, I should say, entered the country illegally $450,000. If that isn't a caravan incentive program, I'm not sure what is. Sneak across the border with children and get placed in the richest 1 percent.

REPORTED BIDEN PLAN TO PAY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS $450K COULD SURPASS PAYMENTS TO SOME 9/11, MILITARY FAMILIES

Meanwhile, if you live in this country legally, Stuart and you serve in the military and you get killed in action, you somehow get less money. In my state of New Jersey the average per capita income is about $42000, or one - tenth of what these migrant families might get paid. I just find this appalling, and I can't believe that we're even discussing such a proposal in this situation, considering everything else that was just laid out.

