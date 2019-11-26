US drafts rules to protect American tech from foreign sabotage

The Commerce Department is seeking public comment on rules implementing a White House directive to safeguard Silicon Valley's supply chain from foreign vendors who might exploit it on behalf of hostile nations.

Under President Trump's executive order issued in May, the commerce secretary, in consultation with other agencies, is given the authority to ban or limit transactions involving high-tech equipment with companies owned or regulated by overseas adversaries, and the new regulations lay out how it would do so.

“These actions will safeguard the information and communications technology supply chain,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

The rules would address dilemmas like the ones posed by Chinese tech firms such as Huawei and ZTE, which face sharp restrictions in the U.S. because of security concerns.

The Commerce Department has opened a 30-day period for public comment on the proposed standards, which govern how the agency will identify, evaluate and address transactions that might imperil the country's high-tech infrastructure, digital economy and national security.

Subject to 30 days of public comment before they're finalized, the rules follow a decision by the Federal Communications Commission last week to bar U.S. companies from using its $8.5 billion-a-year Universal Service Fund to purchase equipment from Huawei and ZTE.

FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence contributed to this report.